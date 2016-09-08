I just witnessed, tonight, what appears to be a "socially conscious" event of something called a Critical Mass Bike Ride on Gilman Street Berkeley. Could someone PLEASE explain, to me, the logic of people attempting to deliberately cause deadly accidents on the road ways? Out of the hundreds of bicyclists, at least 25 percent of these superior minded individuals swerved deliberately into on-coming traffic.

It boggles my mind what logic could be contrived to sustain an argument that justifies deliberate harm to others. ,