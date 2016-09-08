Arts & Events

Marion Fay's excellent, highly participatory Theater Explorations classes for theatergoers & theater lovers is about to start for the Fall. Two sections: Mondays & Thursdays, both 1-3 p. m., starting this coming week--Monday the 12th, Thursday the 15th--at Northbrae Community Church, 941 The Alameda (just south of Solano, the end of the shopping district & the tunnel).

There are 10 classes, two hours each, and five plays to see & discuss, all in Berkeley, with discount tickets available: 'Dear Master' at the Aurora, 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf' at Shotgun, and three plays at the Rep.

In addition, actors, directors & the excellent docents from Berkeley Rep will visit the classes--as well as Lily Janiak, the new principal critic for the Chronicle.

Tuition: $100. For more info on obtaining discounted tickets, contact Marion at: marionf5@earthlink.net