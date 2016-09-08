Meet the Candidates forums begin on Monday September 12 from 7-9 pm at the Berkeley Community Media Studio, 2239 Martin Luther King Way near Allston Way. Sponsored by the local chapter of the League of Women Voters, these free and informative panels are open to the public, but because of the limited space in the studio, attendees are asked to get their tickets through Eventbrite.



At the Eventbrite website, register if you don’t already have an account, which will allow you to print up tickets to all the forums you wish to attend. If the website shows that tickets are available, the League encourages people to just show up. The forums held at the studio will be videotaped and broadcast on cable channel 28. At this time, we don’t know if the forums will be simulcast live, but on the day of the each forum at the BCM studio, you can check the Channel 28 daily schedule.

The first forum on Monday September 12 features candidates for Districts 2 and 3. Candidates for City Council District 2 are challengers Nanci Ira Armstrong-Temple, Cheryl Davila, and incumbent Darryl Moore. Candidates for City Council District 3 are Ben Bartlett, Mark A. Coplan, Deborah Matthews, and Al G. Murray. District 3 is an open seat vacated by Max Anderson, who is retiring.

The moderator will be Helen Hutchison, President of the California League of Women Voters and a resident of Oakland.

The second forum will follow the next night, Tuesday September 13 at the BCM Studio from 7-9 pm and will focus on candidates for two positions on the Berkeley School Board including Judy Appel, Beatriz Leyva-Cutler, and Abdur Sikder.

The third forum in September will be held on the 19th, same time and place, featuring candidates for Berkeley Districts 5 and 6. The candidates for District 5 are Sophie Hahn and Stephen Murphy. District 5 is an open seat vacated by Laurie Capitelli, who is running for Mayor. Candidates for City Council District 6 are challengers Fred Dodsworth and Isabelle Gaston, and incumbent Susan Wengraf.

At each forum, the moderator will ask questions developed by the League Voter Services Committee chaired by Phyllis Gale and Action Committee chaired by Diz Swift. Members of the audience will have an opportunity to submit written questions.

The League will hold a panel featuring candidates for the Berkeley Rent Board on October 3 at the BCM Studio, the Mayor’s race scheduled for October 6 at Berkeley Community College, and the AC Transit and BART boards, to be announced.

Please check the calendar on the League website for updates on the forums.