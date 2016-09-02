Senator Only Endorsing 100 Local Candidates Throughout the Country

Today, in a remarkable development that is sure to shake up the Berkeley mayoral race, United States Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders announced his endorsement of Jesse Arreguin for Mayor.

“Berkeley is known across the country and the world as a progressive, trailblazing city. And so Berkeley needs a truly progressive Mayor,” said Senator Bernie Sanders. “That is why I endorse Jesse Arreguin. Jesse Arreguin will be Berkeley's kind of Mayor. He is a tireless and effective champion for workers' rights, for civil rights, and for social justice. He will not rest until Berkeley works for everyone, not just the few."

Jesse Arreguin is one of just 100 local candidates Senator Sanders is endorsing throughout the United States for the November election.

“I am absolutely humbled beyond words to have earned the endorsement of Senator Bernie Sanders,” said Councilmember Jesse Arreguin. “Senator Sanders’ presidential campaign inspired millions of people—many for the first time—to get involved in the political process, out of the simple belief that in this country our government belongs to all of us. Throughout Senator Sanders’ career—as a Mayor, Congressman, and United States Senator—he has never backed down from fighting for the people. It is in that spirit that I commit to serving as a Mayor for all Berkeley residents.”

Arreguin’s consultant, Noah Finneburgh, of RALLY Campaigns, said the Sanders endorsement “is an absolute, no doubt about it game-changer.”

“I can’t think of a stronger endorsement for a candidate running for Berkeley Mayor than Senator Bernie Sanders,” said Finneburgh. “The fact that Jesse Arreguin is just one of 100 local candidates throughout the country that Senator Sanders is choosing to endorse speaks volumes about Jesse Arreguin’s progressive leadership and the kind of Mayor he will be.”

Senator Bernie Sanders joins a long list of national, state, local, and community leaders and organizations backing Arreguin’s campaign, including the California Nurses Association, the Alameda Labor Council, SEIU Local 1021, National Healthcare Workers Union, civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, the United Farm Workers, Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club, East Bay Young Democrats, California State Controller Betty Yee, State Board of Equalization Chairwoman Fiona Ma, former California State Assemblymember Sandré Swanson, former Berkeley Mayors Shirley Dean and Gus Newport, Berkeley Councilmember Max Anderson, Berkeley Rent Board Chair Jesse Townley and a super-majority of the elected Rent Board, Emeryville Mayor Dianne Martinez, AC Transit Director Mark Williams, former Berkeley Councilmembers Ying Lee and Carole Kennerly, and former Alameda County Board of Education President Jacki Fox Ruby, among many others.

###

ABOUT JESSE ARREGUIN

As the son and grandson of farmworkers, a passion for social justice runs deep for Jesse Arreguin. At the young age of 9, Jesse volunteered with the effort to re-name San Francisco’s Army Street after his hero César Chavez. His public service continued through his youth and college years, and in 2008 he became the first Latino and youngest person ever elected to the Berkeley City Council. For the past 7 years, Councilmember Arreguin has represented our vibrant Downtown and portions of North Berkeley. He has also served as a Planning Commissioner, Rent Board Chair, and Sierra Club Boardmember.

On the City Council, Jesse has proven to be an effective consensus builder. He has helped move the City away from polarization, working constructively with his colleagues, local business, and community leaders to craft practical, forward-thinking solutions on pressing city issues. He has a demonstrated record of results, working to expand affordable housing, support local business, revitalize Downtown, and protect our environment.

Jesse Arreguin will be a dynamic, hands-on Mayor, who will put forth the energy, vision, and smart, 21st Century solutions needed to bring residents from every neighborhood to the table and give people from all walks of a life a stake in Berkeley’s future. And as he has done throughout his life, Jesse will champion social and economic justice for children, families, and seniors as the next Mayor of Berkeley.

www.jesse.vote