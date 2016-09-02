We continue to coddle brutal autocratic regimes around the world guilty of the most horrific human rights violations. Consider our latest transgression in Yemen, one of the most impoverished nations in the world. We have sold Saudi Arabia over $110 billion of weapons which it has used in carpet bombing neighboring Yemen. In a grotesque effort to inflict more pain and misery, the Saudis have enforced a blockade, cutting off supplies of food, fuel, and medicine.

To demonstrate their financial muscle, the Saudi’s coerced the UN from removing them from a blacklist of nations responsible for killing children, threatening to withhold their UN dues. The UN cravenly crumbled to a morally bankrupt bandit regime. The tentacles of Saudi money penetrate deep into Washington. They have donated money to Hilary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation which recently received $10 million. Scores of US lobbyists are funded by the House of Saud. Red Cross President, Peter Maurer, reported that Yemen, after five months, looks like Syria after five years. President Obama bypassed Congress to facilitate the sale of these weapons. What an appalling legacy for a man who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize - allowing US defense contractors to enrich themselves at the expense of human lives.

Nothing can stop this hideous war machine except the collective will of the American people. Please call the White House comment line 202-456-1111 and demand an immediate halt to further weapon sales to Saudi Arabia.