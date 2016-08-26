An elderly woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she was punched, knocked to the ground and dragged by a vehicle during a carjacking Tuesday evening in Berkeley, police said.

The carjacking was reported at 5:37 p.m. near California and Oregon streets in south Berkeley where officers found the woman on the ground after the incident.

She was taken to Highland Hospital, where she underwent surgery and is expected to survive. Berkeley police spokesman Sgt. Andrew Frankel said the woman was still in the hospital in stable condition as of this morning.

The woman told police that as she was parking her car, an SUV pulled up next to her. A suspect punched her in the face, knocked her to the ground and another suspect stole her bag.

At some point, the suspects got in her car, backed into her and dragged her for a short distance because somehow she got lodged onto the car, police said.

Eventually she became dislodged and the suspects in both vehicles were last seen driving south on California Street toward Ashby Avenue, according to police.

An Oakland resident called Oakland police at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday to report that a suspicious vehicle had been dumped at the mouth of a driveway in the 3000 block of Davis Street. Four youths walked away from the vehicle, the resident told police.

The resident gave police the license plate number of the vehicle and a dispatcher was able to determine that it was the injured woman's vehicle.

Oakland police officers responded to Davis Street where they were able to detain two of the youths. The others escaped police as they fled into the surrounding neighborhood.

The detained youths were arrested. The two other youths were still at large as of this morning, Frankel said.