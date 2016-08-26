Public Comment
Self-driving Vehicle Blues (3/4 time,written on Route 79 on the way to the Augusta Music Heritage Festival)
a self-driving car tried to take me
to a place I did not want to go
it kept going faster and faster
when I wanted to go really slow
that self-driving car was annoying
it just had a mind of its own
it wanted a clear destination my dear
and me I just want to go home
Chorus: I'll take me a self-shooting shotgun
and I wouldn't mind self-tying shoes
but the self-driving car
is going too far
got the self-driving vehicle blues
sometimes we're beyond understanding
sometimes we are lost now it's true
and sometimes we know we don't know where to go
even though we keep thinking we do
but I'm trying to steer clear of computers
I got one at home I can't stand
on the information highway I look
just like the road kill I am (chorus)
Bridge:
if you don't wanna drive you don't have to
you can hop yourself up on a bus
the only thing that will be different
is accepting you're just one of us
if you don't wanna drive you have choices
in a taxi you sit at your ease
if Aunt Sally's around she will sit herself down
at the wheel if you give her the keys
if a self-driving car has to get me
it can take me the day that I die
there won't be a lot of folks weeping
and nobody waving goodbye
when I cash it in it can take me
for the better my friend or the worse
on the day that I die they will be sending by
a beautiful self-driving hearse (chorus)