a self-driving car tried to take me



to a place I did not want to go



it kept going faster and faster



when I wanted to go really slow



that self-driving car was annoying



it just had a mind of its own



it wanted a clear destination my dear



and me I just want to go home





Chorus: I'll take me a self-shooting shotgun

and I wouldn't mind self-tying shoes

but the self-driving car

is going too far

got the self-driving vehicle blues

sometimes we're beyond understanding

sometimes we are lost now it's true

and sometimes we know we don't know where to go

even though we keep thinking we do

but I'm trying to steer clear of computers

I got one at home I can't stand

on the information highway I look

just like the road kill I am (chorus)

Bridge:

if you don't wanna drive you don't have to

you can hop yourself up on a bus

the only thing that will be different

is accepting you're just one of us

if you don't wanna drive you have choices

in a taxi you sit at your ease

if Aunt Sally's around she will sit herself down

at the wheel if you give her the keys

if a self-driving car has to get me

it can take me the day that I die

there won't be a lot of folks weeping

and nobody waving goodbye

when I cash it in it can take me

for the better my friend or the worse

on the day that I die they will be sending by

a beautiful self-driving hearse (chorus)