You can put lipstick on a pig and it's still a pig. This is a perfect description of Donald Trump, who marches to his own drummer, adheres to his own set of morals, and has seduced millions of Americans into believing that his tremendous brain and business acumen are just what the country needs.

Now Donald Trump is playing on the fears of Republican gun owners saying that a President Hillary Clinton would take their guns away. Liar, liar, pants on fire! But, the worst part of Donald's lie is that some loner could believe it, act on it, creating a tragic reality.

At the end of the day, when Trump takes the lipstick off his expressive, puckery lips, he's still an amoral liar, bigot and con man. Do you really want this man to be president of the United States and representing you?