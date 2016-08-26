Hundreds of thousands of healthy trees are targeted for eradication; precious SF East Bay forests that mitigate global warming, create oxygen, sequester carbon, are home to wildlife and provide renewal for you, your children and your grandchildren. Thousands of gallons of Monsanto Roundup and Dow Garlon will follow the deforestation, poisoning plants, land, waterways, wildlife, pets, children and adults alike.

LEARN MORE about the environmentally devastating plan to deforest — then apply herbicides across 2,000 acres of Berkeley & Oakland hillsides for the next 10 years.

INCLUDES: “Native” vs. “non-native” trees FIRE DEMO; Q&A; videos, and more.

WHEN: 2pm-4pm, Sunday, August 28, 2016

WHERE: Redwood Gardens Apartments Community Room, 2951 Derby St. (at Claremont Blvd (NOT Claremont Ave.; also near Belrose Ave.), Berkeley, CA.