Arts & Events

Fresh Voices XVI, Memories & Desires, the always fresh, always entertaining ongoing program of new opera, artsong and composition, is closing this weekend, with two shows—Friday the 26th and Saturday the 27th, both at 8:15—at the Lesher Center, 1601 Civic Drive in Walnut Creek.

The two hour program includes 'Rosetta's Stone,' "one man's descent into Alzheimer's," music by John G. Bilotta and Jostein Stalheim (of Norway) with lyrics by John F. McGrew and Odded Ben Horen—and an epigraph from Emerson: "Every man's condition is a solution in hieroglyphic to those inquiriess he would put.He acts it as life before he apprehends it as truth"—and Mark Alburger's ''Alma Maria Schindler Mahler Gropius,' "an opera in 85 years," with libretto by the title character ("as her autobiography has increasingly been revealed to be false, misleading and unreliable—so the opera")", which also sports an epigraph, from Emerson's admirer Nietzche: "Whoever falls should also be given a push." $35 (discounts available). www.goat-hall.org/