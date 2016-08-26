Arts & Events

AfroSolo: Black Voices Performance Series, with a Solo Performance About Dr. Carlton Goodlett

Dr. Carlton Goodlett (1914-97), publisher of the Sun-Reporter, the California Voice and seven other Northern California black weekly newspapers, was a seminal figure, from the late 40s until his death, for the Californian black community—as well as union, progressive and left causes, including Anti-Vietnam action and the student strike at SF State. Goodlett also traveled internationally, including to East Germany and the Soviet Union, at a time when that was highly unusual, in pursuit of journalistic and socio-political goals.

Goodlett, a very active physician in the community, was also one of the first black American psychologists, receiving his PhD from UC Berkeley in 1938.

This weekend, Thomas Robert Simpson, founder of AfroSolo, will perform a solo piece about Goodlett and his work, in a program with several other performers of various arts, part of "a community program."

In a phone conversation, Simpson said he was inspired by remembering Goodlett's kind recognition of AfroSolo at its inception 20 years ago, writing personally to Simpson with his congratulations.

Simpson also said he hoped—and had some indications—that his Goodlett piece would be performed again for community events.

The program—with performances also by dancer Antoine Hunter, poet Aquiella M. Lewis and comedienne Luna Malbroux—will be at 8 on Friday, August 26 ($25) and Saturday, August 27 (gala reception with light refreshments at 7—$35 inclusive) and Sunday the 28th at 3 ($25) at the African-American Cultural Complex, 762 Fulton Street (between Laguna and Webster, four blocks west of War Memorial Opera House), San Francisco. afrosolo.org