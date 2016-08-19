The Berkeley City Council has called a Special Meeting for tomorrow morning, to revisit the Berkeley Minimum Wage. The meeting will be held at 11:30am in Council Chambers on the 2nd Floor of Old City Hall at 2134 MLK Jr. Way.

On June 14 Berkeley City Council put on the ballot a measure (Measure BB) that would increase the minimum wage to $15 by 2019, double paid sick leave from 24 to 48 hours per year, provide for a health care credit, and provide a youth training exemption.

A citizen led measure (Measure CC) also on the ballot, would raise the minimum wage to $15 in 2017, and CPI plus 3% up to the City Living Wage (approximately $20/hr. in 2023). This measure has no health care credit, and no youth training exemption.

A new ordinance being considered by Council at the special meeting tomorrow would: raise the minimum wage to $15 in 2018, raise paid sick leave to 72 hours for employers of 25 or more persons, and eliminate the health care credit, and phase out a youth training exemption by 2020.

Currently the Berkeley minimum wage is $11/hour and is scheduled to increase to $12.53/hour on Oct 1 of this year.

Please show up or email council at council@cityofberkeley.info ASAP regarding your thoughts about this revised measure.

From City of Berkeley's website:

Adoption of revised Minimum Wage Ordinance Chapter 13.99 and new Paid Sick Leave Ordinance Chapter 13.100

Recommendation:

1. Adopt first reading of an Ordinance repealing the existing Minimum Wage Ordinance and adopting a revised Minimum Wage Ordinance Chapter 13.99.

2. Adopt first reading of an Ordinance adopting a new Paid Sick Leave Ordinance Chapter 13.100.

3. Instruct staff to attempt to withdraw and replace ballot argument for Measure BB (Minimum Wage Ordinance) urging voters to reject existing Minimum Wage measures.

Financial Implications: See report