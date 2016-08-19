An armed robbery took place at approximately 1:50 a.m. Wednesdy morning at the intersection of Blake and Dana streets, Berkeley police said. The victim described the two suspects as 25-year-old black men, about 6 feet tall, both wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black jeans. Both suspects reportedly had handguns. After taking the victim's cellphone, they fled north on Dana Street. The victim was not harmed.