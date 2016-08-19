Police are asking for help tracking down four suspects caught on video vandalizing and stealing from the University of California at Berkeley library in June.

Police on Tuesday released a surveillance video still of the four suspects. They are suspected of stealing and damaging property at the Doe Memorial Library on June 23.

The video was taken when the suspects went into the library at about 10:20 p.m., after it was closed.

Anyone who recognizes the four suspects has been asked to call Detective Brendan Tinney at (510) 642-3658 or btinney@berkeley.edu.