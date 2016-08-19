Police have identified a man who was fatally shot late Thursday night in Berkeley as 22-year-old Alex Goodwin.

Goodwin, a Berkeley resident, was found unresponsive in the vicinity of Mabel and Burnett streets after officers responded to that area at 11:58 p.m. on report of shots fired.

He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to police.

Information about the suspect or suspects was not immediately available, but police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call investigators with the Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5741.