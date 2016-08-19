Police in Berkeley are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night and left one person dead.

Officers with the Berkeley Police Department responded at 11:58 p.m. Thursday to multiple calls of shots fired in the area of Mabel and Burnett streets.

Responding officers located an unresponsive male shooting victim. h There victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

The suspect or suspects in the shooting remain at large.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random, and they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the community.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5741.